Noida (UP), Aug 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday recorded 84 new COVID-19 patients, pushing the tally of cases in the district to 6,182, official data showed.

However, the number of active cases stood at 862 and the recovery rate of patients rose over 85 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

Also, 76 more patients got discharged during the period. So far, 5,277 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the second highest number of recovered patients among districts in UP after Lucknow (7,633), it showed.

The district has so far recorded 43 deaths linked to coronavirus and the mortality rate among positive cases stood at 0.69 per cent, according to official statistics.

The recovery rate of patients improved to 85.36 per cent from 85.24 on Tuesday, 83.79 per cent on Monday and 83.65 per cent on Sunday, per the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar (862) stands 11th on the list of districts in the state in terms of active cases.

The maximum active cases are in Lucknow (6,895) followed by Kanpur Nagar (4,515), Varanasi (2,347), Allahabad (2,126), Gorakhpur (1,845), Bareilly (1,836), Aligarh (1,344), Ghaziabad (998), Azamgarh (983), and Basti (872), according to the data.

There were 49,347 active cases across Uttar Pradesh. So far, 84,661 patients have recovered across the state, showed the data.

