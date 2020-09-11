Noida (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday claimed to have solved the recent double murder at a residential society in Greater Noida with the arrest of two men.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Sharma and Mohit Vats, both natives of Haryana, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Harish Chander.

Property dealers Dalchand Sharma, 30, and Arun Tyagi, 22, were shot dead at Ajnara La Gardenia society in Bisrakh area of Greater Noida (West) on Tuesday night while they were sitting in a car.

Eleven bullets hit Dalchand, while three hit Tyagi during the shootout. The accused later fled the spot, the police said.

Suresh had planned the shootout to avenge his brother's killing by one of the slain men. He had hired three contract killers, who have been identified but are absconding, they said.

DCP Chander said the motive behind the double murder has been traced to nearly a decade-old rivalry of Dalchand, who was out on bail in a murder case.

Those absconding have been identified as Dayachand alias Dealer alias Kaali, Tekchand and Omveer, all natives of Haryana. Searches are on to nab them, he said.

A reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for their arrest, the officer said.

