India News | Noida International Airport to Begin Commercial Operations, Passengers Hail Convenience and Connectivity

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 15 (ANI): Commercial flight operations will commence at Noida International Airport today, marking a significant milestone for air connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, with passengers and residents expressing enthusiasm over the airport's launch and its expected economic benefits.

Passengers travelling through the newly operational airport welcomed the development, highlighting the convenience of avoiding long travel times and traffic congestion associated with reaching Delhi's airports.

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"I am very excited, as it used to take us a lot of time to reach Delhi. We are very happy as the commercial flight operations are beginning today," a passenger said.

Another traveller, who was flying to Bengaluru from Noida for the first time, said the airport offered a hassle-free travel experience.

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"I am very excited as I am travelling to Bengaluru for the first time from Noida Airport. I didn't face any traffic while coming here, unlike my trips to Delhi Airport, where I usually encountered heavy traffic. The airport is very modern and well-developed," the passenger said.

Local farmers whose land was acquired for the airport project also expressed satisfaction, saying the development would create opportunities for future generations and contribute to regional growth.

"The airport has been built on our land. We are very happy as we have become partners in the nation's development. I extend my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and our MLA. This will provide employment opportunities for future generations," a farmer said.

The commencement of commercial operations at Noida International Airport is expected to boost regional connectivity, improve passenger convenience and support economic development in western Uttar Pradesh.

About 170 farmers from the Jewar region, including 20 women, who voluntarily contributed their ancestral lands for the construction of the Noida International Airport, are set to travel on an inaugural flight to Lucknow on Monday, where they will meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The farmers' delegation will be led by Jewar legislator Dhirendra Singh. According to an official release, the farmers will meet CM Adityanath in Lucknow to thank him for the state's development initiatives and the establishment of the airport, which is expected to boost connectivity and economic activity in the region.

The flight marks a symbolic moment for many residents whose agricultural land was used for the airport project, highlighting the transformation of the area from a predominantly farming region into a major aviation and logistics hub. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)