Noida, August 10: Noida police on Monday arrested a 33-year-old man after he called up the emergency number '100' and threatened to harm Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

The accused has been identified as Harbhajan Singh, who lives in Sector 66 and hails from Haryana, they said, adding the man appears to be a “drug addict”. Also Read | Global COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20 Million, As Per Trackers: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 10, 2020.

“Harbhajan had called up 100 number and threatened to harm the prime minister. The local Phase-3 police station swung into action and traced the man, who was then arrested from Mamura,” Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, Ankur Aggarwal said. Also Read | Sachin Pilot Says Issues Raised by Him 'Ideological'; Priyanka Gandhi, Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal on Congress Panel to Hear Grievances.

“The accused is being questioned. Prima facie, he appears to be a drug addict. He has been sent for medical examination to ascertain other details,” Aggarwal said. Police said further proceedings were being carried out.

