Noida, Jun 12 (PTI) The Noida Police have lodged an FIR and are probing any suspected negligence that led to the death of a 24-year-old model during a fashion show here, officials said on Monday.

Vanshika Chopra was participating in the fashion show held at a private studio in the Film City here on Sunday, when an iron lattice attached to a lighting structure fell on her, leading to her death, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Sounds Poll Bugle With Five 'Tested' Promises.

A volunteer at the show, identified as Agra resident Bobby Raj, also suffered injuries in the episode after which he was hospitalised and is recuperating, a police official said.

Chopra lived in the Gaur City area of Greater Noida (West), also known as Noida Extension, the official said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Residential School Incharge Arrested After Minor Girl Student's Death in Shivamogga.

“Some workers at the event and the organisers were questioned by the local Sector 20 police station officials in connection with the episode. The police have received a complaint from the brother of the deceased and an FIR has been lodged under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) against unknown person(s),” the police official said.

“Those involved in the organisation of the event and installation of the light work have been questioned and the matter is being probed further to ascertain if anyone's negligence led to the incident. Further action would be taken accordingly,” the official added.

The police said the body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)