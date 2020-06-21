Noida (UP), Jun 21 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar as 49 fresh cases pushed the district's infection tally to 1,419 on Sunday, an official data stated.

Till now, 19 people have died from the infection in the district.

As many as 162 people were discharged after recovery, according to the state Health Department data.

There are 577 active COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar, while 823 patients have got discharged after recovery and 19 deaths have been recorded so far, the data stated.

Till now, 1,419 cases have been reported in the district, according to the data. The recovery rate of patients stood at 57.99 per cent on Sunday, according to the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, in western UP has the highest number of active cases (577) at present in the state followed by Kanpur Nagar (400), Ghaziabad (362), Lucknow (321), Bulandshahr (263), Hapur (261) and Meerut (247), it stated. Till Sunday evening, the state had reported 596 coronavirus cases even as 21 people succumbed to disease.

