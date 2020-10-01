Noida (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded one more fatality linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, as the district's death toll due to the pandemic rose to 54, official data showed.

Also, 217 more people tested positive for the virus, taking the tally of cases in the district to 13,264, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

The number of active cases rose to 1,494 from 1,492 on Wednesday, it showed.

On the brighter side, 214 more patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries reached 11,716, the data stated.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 54 deaths linked to the pandemic with a mortality rate of 0.40 per cent, it showed.

The recovery rate of patients rose slightly to 88.32 per cent from 88.15 per cent on Wednesday, 87.58 per cent on Tuesday and 87.06 per cent a day ago, as per the statistics.

There were 50,378 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. So far, 3,46,859 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 has climbed to 5,864, the data showed.

