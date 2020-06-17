Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Noida: Over 700 People Penalised for Not Wearing Face Masks in Public Places

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 11:45 PM IST
India News | Noida: Over 700 People Penalised for Not Wearing Face Masks in Public Places

Noida (UP), Jun 17 (PTI) Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police issued challans to 711 people who were found outdoors without wearing face masks, officials said on Wednesday.

The challans were issued on Tuesday across Noida and Greater Noida with an objective to raise awareness among people about prevention of COVID-19 spread, the officials said.

The police also distributed 1,193 face masks during the drive while collecting Rs 77,200 in fines, they said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which is divided into three police zones – Noida, Central Noida and Greater Noida -- has recorded nearly 1,100 positive cases of COVID-19 including 14 deaths so far, according to official figures.

"As many as 319 people without face masks were challaned in Noida zone, 168 in Central Noida zone and 224 in Greater Noida zone,” a police spokesperson said.

Also, 243 masks were distributed in Noida zone, 681 in Central Noida zone and 269 in Greater Noida zone, the spokesperson said.

A total amount of Rs 27,590 was collected in fines in Noida zone, Rs 14,700 in Central Noida zone and Rs 34,550 in Greater Noida zone, the official added.

According to government rules, wearing a face cover is mandatory for any person venturing outdoors.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

