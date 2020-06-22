Noida (UP), Jun 22 (PTI) One person was arrested and owners of over a thousand vehicles penalised across Noida and Greater Noida on Monday for alleged violation of curbs imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Also, five vehicles were impounded for similar violations during a 24-hour period till Monday night, the police said, even as several restrictions on outdoor movement that were put during the COVID-19 lockdown have been eased now.

Also Read | Pakistan Cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf and Haider Ali Test Positive for COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 22, 2020.

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the 'Red Zone' for COVID-19.

"One FIR was registered on Monday for the violation of COVID-19 curbs and one person arrested. A total of 2,547 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 1,054 of them, while another five were impounded," the police said in a statement.

Also Read | Employees Laid-Off, Opting For VRS Amid Coronavirus Pandemic Have to Pay Income Tax on Allowances Received.

The FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

The Noida-Delhi border continues to remain sealed for movement except for essential services and people having passes issued by the district administration, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)