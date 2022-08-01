Noida, Aug 1 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has been adjudged the swiftest responder to distress calls on 112 for the 13th time in a row among all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh, officials said Monday.

The average response time of the 112 emergency team to any distressed caller in the 1,442 sq km-wide district is six minutes 13 seconds for the month of July, the officials said.

In urban areas, the average response time was five minutes and four seconds while in rural areas it was six minutes and 54 seconds, according to official figures.

During July, the 112 emergency unit responded to 17,909 events -- average 577 daily -- and reached the spot for prompt action, the statistics showed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Ganesh Saha, in-charge of the local 112 unit, said the Gautam Buddh Nagar commissionerate has been on top of the list since July 2021.

"We have been getting around 500 distress calls on an average everyday and due importance is accorded to every caller. The 112 officials make effort to reach the spot immediately and provide support promptly," Saha said.

However, the officer noted there have been occasions when distressed callers in the rural areas have tried but could not connect with 112 during emergencies and said efforts are being made to fix that.

"In such an event when any person is unable to connect to the emergency helpline number 112, they can raise the issue on Twitter or call me directly on my official number (8595902509)," Saha said.

The 112 fleet of Gautam Buddh Nagar has 65 four-wheelers and 50 two-wheelers. It also has six women-run police response vehicles (PRVs).

It has four dedicated PRVs for the Eastern Peripheral Expressway and two for the Yamuna Expressway, too, officials said.

Saha said the officials deployed on 112 duties have shown exemplary dedication towards public service and there have been incidents on expressways in which no call was made but they on their own helped distressed individuals and families.

For training of the 112 officials, he said a refresher course is conducted for every six months where focus is laid especially on sensitising them for emergency response.

In the month just just goneby, the Gautam Buddh Nagar 112 teams won the Uttar Pradesh police's 'PRV of the Day' honour thrice, in which the prompt response of its personnel helped save at least five human lives.

