Noida (UP), Apr 8 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Thursday said it has attached 56 flats constructed illegally by a private firm and estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore in Greater Noida's Shahberi.

The action against Satyam Real Builders Private Limited follows a court order in a case that was lodged against the group at the Bisrakh police station in 2019, officials said.

The case was lodged against Rohit, Harish and Vikas Chaudhary of the group for attachment of their property under Section 14 of the Gangsters Act, they said.

"In pursuance of a court order, 56 of these flats which are estimated to be worth Rs 22.40 crore have been seized by the district police," the police spokesperson said.

"The accused had used agricultural land in Shahberi to illegally build multi-storey buildings and flats without getting the land use pattern changed. The construction was also done without the approval of any layout plans and certification from the local authority," the spokesperson said.

"These flats were fraudulently sold to gullible buyers and the group made money from such sales illegally," the spokesperson said.

The case at Bisrakh police station was lodged under sections 188 (disobeying government order), 420 (cheating), 467, 468 and 471 (all related to forgery of documents) of the Indian Penal Code, and under the Gangsters Act, among others.

So far, Gautam Buddh Nagar police has attached ill-gotten properties of gangsters and mafia worth Rs 130 crore, according to officials.

