New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by an NGO seeking a direction for an alternative solution other than demolition of the Supertech Ltd's twin 40-storey towers in Noida allegedly constructed in violation of building norms.

A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Sudhanshu Dhulia also imposed a fine of Rs 5 lakh on the NGO ‘Centre for Law and Good Governance' and directed that the cost be deposited in the registry to be utilised for the benefit of the family members of lawyers who were affected by Covid.

At the outset, the bench warned the counsel appearing for the NGO that it will impose heavy costs on the petitioner if he pursues the PIL.

The top court said an order for demolition was passed on August 31 last year and it attained finality after the review petition was also dismissed.

"The towers were ordered to be demolished as they were in violation of building by-laws," the bench said, and told the counsel that the PIL seeks a direction which is contrary to the decision of this court. It then dismissed the PIL.

On July 29, the top court had directed realty firm Supertech to cooperate with the Central Building Research Institute (CBRI), which is advising on the demolition of its twin 40-storey towers in Noida sector 93A, after the latter said it has not received necessary reports about structural audit of adjoining buildings and other technical details.

The towers are scheduled to be demolished through controlled blasts on August 21.

On January 12 the top court had pulled up Supertech Ltd for not complying with its orders to demolish the twin towers and warned that its directors would be sent to jail for "playing truant with the court".

On August 31 last year, the top court had ordered the demolition of the towers under construction within three months for violating the building norms in "collusion” with NOIDA officials, holding that illegal construction has to be dealt with strictly to ensure compliance with the rule of law.

The apex court had rapped the NOIDA authority on its knuckles as it pointed out multiple incidents of collusion of its officials with the Supertech Ltd in the Emerald Court project and violation of norms by the realty major in the construction of the twin towers.

The top court had also directed the entire amount of home buyers to be refunded with 12 per cent interest from the time of the booking.

It also ordered the Resident Welfare Association of the Emerald Court project to be paid Rs 2 crore for the harassment caused due to the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to the existing residents of the housing complex adjoining the national capital.

