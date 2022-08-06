Noida, Aug 6 (PTI) Real estate developer Supertech has been instructed to provide by Sunday all information as sought by CBRI related to structural audit of buildings adjoining the twin towers which are to be demolished, officials said.

The Central Building Research Institute, the technical consultant for the demolition work, had sought details on blast design, debris management, among others, from Supertech and demolition firm Edifice Engineering, the officials said on Saturday.

CBRI's approval is required for Edifice to go ahead with the charging -- rigging of the twin towers with explosives -- at the site, a process which would need them around 15 days.

As of now the demolition is scheduled for 2.30 pm on August 21, even as the initial charging date of August 2 has passed.

After a hearing in the Supreme Court on August 29, a review meeting was held on Saturday with all stakeholders of the project including the Noida Authority, CBRI, Supertech , Edifice Engineering, local residents' groups, police, fire service department, regional pollution control board, Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL).

"In the meeting, mainly the information sought by CBRI, information provided by Supertech and Edifice, management of debris, action plan to protect the parks of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies from the dust arising as a result of demolition were discussed," the Noida Authority said in a statement.

Discussion was also held over measures to secure the GAIL pipeline in the area, it said.

"It was observed by CBRI that some information regarding structural audit has not been provided by Supertech. This information should be made available to CBRI by Supertech by August 7. On receipt of all the information, CBRI will submit its report to Noida Authority by August 9," according to the official statement.

"On receipt of the report from CBRI by the Noida Authority and in accordance with the orders of Supreme Court, the corresponding status report should be filed by August 11," it stated.

The statement added that the Noida Authority will regularly monitor the works done by Supertech over structural defects.

"To secure the gas pipeline, action should be taken by Edifice Engineering as per the suggestion given by GAIL," it stated.

Regarding the measures to be taken to protect the Emerald Court and ATS Village societies' parks from dust, it was decided that once again a meeting should be convened under the chairmanship of Noida Authority's Additional Chief Executive Officer (Planning), in which experts of Botany should also be invited.

"The testing of Construction and Demolition Waste Management Plan submitted by Edifice Engineering should be completed by UP Pollution Control Board in a week," accoridng to the statement.

Supertech's Apex and Ceyane towers in Noida Sector 93A are scheduled for demolition in pursuance of a Supreme Court order last August which noted that the structures had come up in violation of building norms.

Over 3,500 kgs of explosive will be filled within 9,400 holes drilled in the columns and sheers of the nearly 100-metre tall twin towers, according to officials.

The explosives are stored at a facility in Palwal, Haryana and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police will provide security for the logistics. Explosives will be brought to Noida over a period of several days in regulated quantity, the officials added.

The Supreme Court's deadline for demolition of the nearly 100-metre tall illegal structures is August 28. The time from August 21 to 28 was kept as buffer period.

