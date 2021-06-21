Noida/Ghaziabad, Jun 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 17 new COVID-19 cases on Monday while neighbouring Ghaziabad had just two new infections, official data showed.

The number of active cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar now stands at 121 while it was 80 in Ghaziabad, according to Uttar Pradesh's Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

The death toll from the pandemic stood at 461 in Ghaziabad and 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

On the bright side, 33 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and five in Ghaziabad, with the overall Covid recoveries in these districts surging to 62,415 and 54,961, respectively, it showed.

The infection tally reached 63,002 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,502 in Ghaziabad, according to the official figures.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 4,163 while the overall recoveries surged to 16,78,089 and the death toll mounted to 22,224 on Monday, the data showed.

