Noida (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 patients in home isolation in Gautam Buddh Nagar has dropped below 100 from around 7,000 during the peak of the second wave, officials said Monday.

Western Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, has 176 active cases, according to the state health department's figures for a 24-hour period on Monday.

District Surveillance Officer for COVID-19 Dr. Sunil Dohre told PTI, "As of today, we have 72 patients who are in home isolation for coronavirus treatment. At the peak of the second wave, this number had reached around 7,000."

The number of containment zones has also dropped in the district as the new cases which rose rapidly during the second have started coming down.

The district, for instance, had logged 1,478 new COVID-19 cases on April 30 but had only eight on Monday, official figures showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department's Dr. Ubaid Qureshi, who is involved in the planning containment zones in the district, said the number of such restricted zones has come down.

"Today, there are 67 containment zones across Noida and Greater Noida as against nearly 300 during April-end and first part of May," Qureshi said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar was among the districts badly hit during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic that ravaged the rest of Uttar Pradesh and the country in April and May.

The district's case tally stands at 62,958 while 62,316 patients have recovered from the infection so far at a rate of 98.98 per cent, according to official statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded deaths of 466 residents since the onset of the pandemic last year, it showed.

