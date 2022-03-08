Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 8 (ANI): On the last day for filing nominations for civic polls, an unusual rush was witnessed at nomination centers by candidates in Odisha on Monday.

The municipal elections will be held in 106 urban local bodies. The mayor and chairperson will be elected directly for the first time.

Also Read | Apple Event 2022 Live News Updates: iPhone SE 5G, 27-Inch 7K Display, iPad Air 5 Launch Expected Tonight.

The prestigious Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Mayor post has been reserved for women. Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress are the major parties in fray. Some regional parties are also there in the contest.

As per the schedule, the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on March 9 and the candidates can withdraw their nomination by March 14. Polling will be held for municipalities, notified area councils (NAC) and three municipal corporations on March 24 and the counting of votes will be held on March 26.

Also Read | UPI123Pay, UPI Service For Feature Phones, Launched by RBI.

After filling her nomination, journalist-turned-politician BJD candidate Sulochana Das told ANI, "I am thankful to BJD Supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for trusting me as Mayor candidate. I am hopeful of my victory and promise that Bhubaneswar will be the number one smart city in the world."

Eminent writer and BJP candidate Suniti Mund also filed her nomination and said that she will solve the drainage problem of Bhubaneswar.

On the other hand, Congress candidate Madhumita Acharya had filed her nomination on Sunday and has started her door-to-door campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)