Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 20 (ANI): The nomination papers filed by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in Thalassery constituency in Kannur district, Guruvayur in Thrissur, and Devikulam in Idukki district were rejected by the respective polling officers.

In Thalassery, BJP had fielded BJP Kannur district president N Haridas. In the last assembly polls, the party garnered 22,125 votes. The nomination of Haridas was rejected citing that there was no signature of BJP national president.

In Guruvayur, too the nomination was rejected of the NDA candidate. Here BJP candidate is Mahila Morcha state president Niveditha.

While in Devikulam, the nomination papers of AIADMK candidate, Dhanalakshmi an alliance partner of NDA in Kerala was rejected.

Reacting to the development, CPM acting state secretary and LDF convener A Vijayaraghavan alleged that the rejection of the nomination of two senior leaders of BJP was part of a secret pact between BJP and Congress.

On the other hand, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran in a statement alleged that nomination was rejected following the understanding between CPI(M) and BJP in the assembly polls. (ANI)

