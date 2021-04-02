Dehradun, Apr 2 (PTI) All non-government functionaries appointed president, vice president and advisor of different commissions, corporations, councils and committees in Uttarakhand during Trivendra Singh Rawat's chief ministership were on Friday removed from their posts.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Om Prakash said all the non-government functionaries appointed to such posts from March 18, 2017, till date are relieved of their duties with immediate effect.

However, the order leaves out of its ambit people who were appointed during the period to a constitutional post for a fixed tenure.

Over 100 people were appointed president, vice president and advisor of different commissions, corporations, councils and committees in the state, besides being given ministerial ranks during the chief ministership of Rawat, who resigned on March 9.

