Srinagar, May 29 (PTI) A non-local worker was shot dead by militants on Monday in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

"Terrorists fired upon one civilian namely Deepu R/O Udhampur working at private circus mela at amusement park near Janglaat Mandi in #Anantnag. He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The police said a case has been registered and investigation is going on.

