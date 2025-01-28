New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted extensive searches in three districts of Jammu & Kashmir in a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) linked case of killing of non-locals, according to a statement from the NIA.

The case relates to the killing of two civilians belonging to Chamyari in Amritsar (Punjab) by terrorists, who opened fire at them on the evening of February 7, 2024 at Shalla Kadal in the Shaheed Ganj area of Srinagar, the statement read.

Amritpal Singh had died on the spot while the other victim, Rohit Masi, was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries at a Srinagar hospital the next day

The searches were conducted on Tuesday at six locations in the districts of Srinagar, Badgam and Sopore in the registered by NIA on June 15, 2024 on the directions of the Ministry of Home Affairs. NIA had earlier charge sheeted four accused in the case, the statement further noted.

NIA teams have seized several incriminating materials from the residential premises belonging to sympathisers, cadres and overground workers (OGWs) of the proscribed terror outfit, Let, and its offshoot The Resistance Front ('TRF').

The suspects were involved in harbouring, sheltering, and providing logistical assistance to terrorists.

NIA investigations in the case so far have revealed that masterminds of LeT and TRF were in touch with youth in the Kashmir Valley to orchestrate attacks on non-locals as part of a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India, the statement said.

The criminal conspiracy was reportedly planned both physically and through cyberspace, using encrypted social media applications.

The NIA is examining the materials seized during the searches and continues to probe the case. (ANI)

