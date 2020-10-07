Bhubaneswar, Oct 7 (PTI) A 96-year-old freedom fighter has won the battle against COVID-19 and was released from the designated coronavirus hospital in the city where he was under treatment on Wednesday after testing negative, an official said.

Loknath Nayak had tested positive for coronavirus on September 29 and was admitted to SUM COVID Hospital on the same day with fever, weakness and breathing problems, a hospital statement said. He was discharged from the hospital, the largest COVID-19 facility in the state, on Wednesday, it said.

Nayak had joined the freedom movement at a very young age and had later served the state government as an officer till his retirement in the mid-eighties.

While he was diagnosed with COVID-19, Nayak also had underlying comorbidities including chronic kidney disease and diabetes, the critical care team treating him said.

Nayak, who was under antiviral treatment, was in the ICU for a few days till he recovered fully.

The treatment I received was beyond my expectation. The doctors and nurses treated me with much care and compassion. I am grateful to them, the freedom fighter said.

We are grateful to the hospital, his son Manoranjan said.

