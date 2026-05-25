India News

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 25 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti on Monday strongly condemned the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Budgam district, declaring that the safety of girls in the area will remain under threat until the perpetrator is apprehended and brought to justice.

Addressing reporters, Mufti questioned the adequacy of local security measures and the overall state of public safety in the region.

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"The victim was merely 11 years old... Her father serves as an ASI in the police force. If such a heinous crime can be perpetrated against the daughter of a police officer, then who among the general public here in Budgam is truly safe?... This girl was subjected to sexual assault... There is a sick individual on the loose right here in Budgam... The CCTV cameras at the location where her body was discovered specifically, outside the house where she was found have been deliberately smashed. The police are likely conducting a thorough investigation, there have been certain lapses on their part... I appeal to the police and I await action regarding this man; we do not know if he committed these acts while under the influence of drugs or alcohol... The family wants answers and deserves justice... Until this man is found, none of the girls in this area are safe..." said Mufti.

Along with Iltija Mufti, several other PDP leaders condemned the incident, with MLA Waheed Para calling for a thorough and time-bound investigation into the incident.

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"...We do not merely condemn this act; we also appeal for a thorough investigation. Whoever is responsible must face strict legal action... This is truly unfortunate. As a society, we all need to engage in some serious introspection... Incidents of this nature have never occurred here before. The fact that such a painful and brutal tragedy has befallen such an innocent child poses a massive question for us all as a society... Our immediate demand is that strict action be taken, and that legal proceedings be initiated against those responsible," Para told reporters.

Earlier, a 12-year-old girl was reportedly sexually assaulted and murdered in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Sunday. The victim's body was discovered 200 metres away from her residence. In response to the incident, Budgam Police have registered FIR under Sections 137(1) and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and an investigation has been launched to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his grief over the incident, terming it "shocking and deeply distressing."

"The tragic murder of a young preteen girl in Budgam district of Central Kashmir is both shocking & deeply distressing. While the appropriate agencies enquire into the circumstances of her murder, it's also fitting that we reflect on where we as a society are headed when our young children are not safe. I condemn this brutal attack without reservation or condition & send my sympathies to her family. May she find place in Jannat. My government will support the agencies to the fullest extent possible to ensure exemplary punishment is given to those found guilty," said Omar Abdullah. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)