India News | North Delhi Police Launch Massive Cordon and Search Operation in Wazirabad

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): In a major crackdown on local crime and anti-social elements, the North Delhi Police conducted a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Milan Vihar Pushta Road under the jurisdiction of the Wazirabad police station on Saturday.

The high-intensity drive was launched following persistent complaints from local residents regarding severe dark patches along the Pushta Road stretch, which had reportedly turned the area into a breeding ground for criminal activities.

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The sweeping operation was led directly by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the North District, Raja Banthia, alongside a heavy contingent of security personnel. Key senior officials, including Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) and Station House Officers (SHOs), were present on the ground to supervise the block-by-block searches.

During the operation, security forces cordoned off major entry and exit points of the locality to carry out meticulous checks on suspected individuals, intense checkpoints to flag stolen vehicles or those transportable for illegal means, targeted searches for illegal firearms, narcotics, and instances of public drinking.The primary objective of the sudden surge in police presence was to dismantle active criminal hotspots and restore a sense of safety among law-abiding citizens.

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Speaking on the impact of the drive, DCP Raja Banthia emphasised the department's proactive stance against street crime.

"Our force searches all hotspots for drugs, public drinking, and crime. Action is taken against anyone caught engaging in illegal activities. Such drives help in reducing crime and PCR calls, while also enhancing the sense of security among the public."

The North Delhi Police have indicated that similar surprise checks and large-scale operations will continue across various vulnerable sectors in the coming days to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)