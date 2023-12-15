New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): The Karkardooma Court in Delhi on Thursday dismissed the bail plea of Shahrukh Pathan after considering his conduct in custody and before his arrest.

He had sought bail on the grounds of delay in trial.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat rejected the plea after considering his conduct during judicial custody, during court proceedings and before his arrest. The court also noted that there is eyewitness testimony and video footage in support of the allegations against him.

Advocate Khalid Akhtar appeared for Shahrukh Pathan. He argued that the accused is seeking bail on the grounds of a delay in trial.

It was submitted that the accused has been in custody for the last three years and nine months. Only two prosecution witnesses have been examined till now.

One charge sheet and three supplementary charge sheets have been filed. There are 90 prosecution witnesses and only two of them have been examined completely. For some time, the matter was heard on a daily basis.

Defence coins further submitted that the court had ordered a day-to-day trial on March 7, 2023; the court had fixed 8 as the date for the hearing but still trial has not started.

On the other hand, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for Delhi Police opposed the bail plea. He submitted that the accused's conduct in jail was not good, and he also met the culprits of the Red Fort bomb blast in jail.

It was also argued that the accused was summoned by the jail authorities multiple times for his conduct, and a mobile phone was also recovered from him. He also assaulted other prisoners in the jail.

The defence counsel rebutted and said that the maximum sentence is 10 years. "The case was not delayed because of the accused. If other accused are not being produced, is this my fault? Can I be put in prison for this reason?," the counsel argued.

He is accused of attempting to murder and pointing a gun at a policeman. Karkardooma Court reserved its verdict on the bail of Shahrukh Pathan, accused of firing on police during the Delhi riots in 2020. (ANI)

