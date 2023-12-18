New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Special public prosecutor (SPP) Amit Prasad, representing Delhi Police in North East Delhi Riots 2020 cases, including in the larger conspiracy case, has resigned.

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Tahir Hussain and others are arrayed as accused in the larger conspiracy case.

SPP Amit Prasad sent his resignation dated December 15 to the LG.

He wrote that he was appointed as a special public prosecutor for the Delhi riots, and continued for three and half years. He would not be able to continue as SPP further and therefore filed his resignation.

Amit Prasad is also representing the Delhi police in the Shraddha Walkar murder case.

On December 14, the Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat who was hearing the larger conspiracy of Delhi Riots was transferred to the Rouse Avenue court.

ASJ Sameer Bajpayee has been transferred to a special riots court at Karkardooma. Earlier, he was presiding a CBI court at Rouse Avenue.

According to the sources, the process for the appointment of a new Special public prosecutor has been initiated. (ANI)

