Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 15 (ANI): The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been actively conducting eviction drives to remove unauthorized encroachments on railway land across its jurisdiction, a press statement said.

"As part of its commitment towards ensuring the safety, security and smooth operations of railway works along its premises, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NFR carries out checks and eviction drives from time to time at key railway locations," the statement read.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said that, recently, the Engineering Department, with the support of RPF/NFR, undertook a large-scale eviction operation on February 11, at Jalpaiguri Railway Station area, resulting in the dismantling of 60-70 unauthorized Non-Concrete 'Kachha' structures.

"This major step reinforces Northeast Frontier Railway's continuous efforts to safeguard railway property from illegal occupation. On January 23, a similar operation was conducted at New Jalpaiguri Railway Colony, leading to the removal of an unauthorized structure. These initiatives are crucial in maintaining clear railway premises, ensuring unimpeded railway operations and preventing unauthorized settlements that pose safety risks. RPF of NFR undertakes regular monitoring and preventive measures to curb encroachments before they become entrenched," Sharma said.

He further said that awareness campaigns, surveillance patrols and strict enforcement actions are part of the strategic moves adopted by NFR and its protection unit to deter further unauthorized encroachments.

"NFR remains steadfast in its mission towards keeping railway lands and property, free from encroachments. Passengers and stakeholders are urged to cooperate with railway authorities and report any unauthorized occupation of railway property. The NFR is committed towards upholding the integrity of railway infrastructure, ensuring safety and providing an obstruction-free railway network for the smooth movement of trains and passengers," the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway said. (ANI)

