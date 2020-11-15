New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): The North Delhi Municipal Corporation sprinkled water in Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday as a measure against the sudden rise in the air pollution owing to the bursting of firecrackers during Diwali celebrations.

North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash, who was also present at the site, said that the Delhi government was sleeping when the air pollution was rising in the city.

"It is the responsibility of the Delhi government to control air pollution in the national capital. However, it is sleeping. We, on the other hand, are working and trying to control air pollution," North MCD Mayor Jai Prakash told ANI here.

He also targeted the AAP government over what he called "unplanned" ban on sale and bursting of firecrackers. "First, they allowed selling firecrackers and then suddenly banned it. They were confused themselves as to what they wanted to do," Prakash said.

This comes as the air quality dipped to "severe" at several places across the national capital on Saturday night owing to a combination of stubble burning and firecrackers burst during the Diwali celebrations in violation of a ban on the same.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM 2.5 pollutant stood at 481 in Anand Vihar, 444 in IGI Airport area, 457 in ITO, and 414 in Lodhi Road area, all four in the 'severe' category, at 11 pm on Saturday, according to the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data.

A thick blanket of smog was seen at several places across the national capital as the Diwali celebrations came to an end late Saturday night. Meanwhile, the air quality was at 460 at Anand Vihar, 382 at IGI Airport area, 415 at ITO, and 322 at Lodhi Road for PM 10 pollutant.

This comes as many burst firecrackers in violation of the complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital by the Delhi government and the National Green Tribunal. (ANI)

