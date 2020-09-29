New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): After North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillors for three months for "misbehaviour and creating ruckus" during its proceedings, the party's MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said that councillors will hold a day-long sit-in protest demanding rollback of the "undemocratic" suspension order.

"The BJP ruled North MCD has suspended the AAP councillors for the next 3 months from attending the house proceedings and AAP condemns such undemocratic acts. The party councillors will hold a day-long sit-in protest outside North MCD mayor's office demanding the rollback of the suspension order," said Durgesh Pathak, AAP party senior leader and party's MCD in-charge in a press statement.

"BJP is so scared to get exposed that they are trying to stop the voices of the AAP. The intimidation tactics of the BJP like arresting our leaders or suspending our leaders will not silence our voice," he added.

Pathak alleged that while the house was on, "the AAP councillors wanted to raise some issues. But the BJP did not allow us to speak inside the house and when AAP representatives tried to raise their voice again then the BJP decided to suspend all our councillors for the next three months. This is a very undemocratic act and the AAP condemns this behaviour of the BJP."

"Today Delhi is the dirtiest city of India and the AAP wanted to discuss this matter with the mayor. We also pointed out that the budget of all the MCDs together is around Rs 18,000 crore but the employees of the MCDs are not getting the salary for the past many months. The AAP councillors wanted to know where this money went," he said.

Leader of Opposition in North MCD Vikas Goel said, "In the past 14 years the BJP has ruined the MCD and today they are scared to take questions. Today the BJP's real face got exposed. They have no answers to our questions, therefore, they suspended our councillors. Today we wanted to talk to them on corruption but they refused. We wanted to talk about cleanliness, they don't want to talk about it either."

The AAP has 30 councillors in the NDMC, which has been controlled by the BJP since 2012. (ANI)

