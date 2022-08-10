Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) The Jaipur-headquartered North Western Railway zone has formed special units in all its four divisions to expedite the national transporter's developmental and infrastructure projects, officials said.

NWR Chief Public Relations Officer Shashi Kiran said the Gati Shakti units are being set up for a timely completion of the railway's projects such as station redevelopment, yard remodeling and traffic facilities.

This zone has four divisions: Ajmer, Jaipur, Bikaner and Jodhpur division.

The Gati Shakti unit will be operated by a Railway Officer of Senior Administrative Grade and will work under the Divisional Railway Manager.

“This will speed up the work related to local projects,” Kiran said.

The CPRO said that after the successful implementation of the pilot project of Gati Shakti, the units are being set up in the entire railways.

“With the establishment of Gati Shakti units, the extra time taken in the construction works, correspondence between the divisional and regional headquarters, etc. will be reduced and due to the approval of the plans at the divisional railway manager level, the works can be completed within the stipulated time period,” he said.

A networking planning group of officers of regional headquarters and division will also be functional, which will be responsible for speeding up the works, he added.

