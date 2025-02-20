New Delhi [India], February 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday heard the rebuttal arguments presented by senior counsel for Umar Khalid in the bail plea hearing. The counsel argued that Khalid did not post any message related to mobilisation and that merely being in a WhatsApp group does not indicate wrongdoing.

The Delhi HC is dealing with the bail pleas of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Athar Khan and other persons accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Delhi riots. They have been booked under the anti-terror law, UAPA.

A division bench comprising Justices Navin Chawla and Shalinder Kaur, after hearing the submissions, adjourned the matter for further hearing on March 4.

Senior Advocate Tridip Pais, representing Umar Khalid, stated that Khalid did not say anything I had been roped in.

Senior counsel submitted that no star witness has stated that Umar Khalid made any post in the WhatsApp message regarding how the protest will be organized. Umar Khalid, I sent only 5 messages. Apart from it he had replied to messages asking location of protest, a message to de-escalate the protest.

It was further argued that Umar Khalid was not part of any Jamia group. The Statements which said that I created the group is based on hearsay.

Justice Chawla questioned, "Oh, you're not a part of the group?"

The senior advocate further stated that the witnesses said that they had heard someone else saying that Khalid had made the group, so it is hearsay.

One witness stated that Gulfisha told him that Umar said so and so, senior counsel argued.

He further argued that there was no recovery effected from Umar Khalid, and there is no allegation of destruction of any CCTV camera by him.

It was argued by the senior counsel that Umar Khalid has a strong case of bail on ground of parity. If Someone sent me a message, if someone chooses to inform me it is not attributable to me. Anyway there was no criminality.

He further argued that Devangana Kalita has been granted bail. It was big change of circumstance for me and I can now rely on Devangana case. Earlier, there was a blanket ban on seeking parity.

Senior counsel referred to the judgement of Supreme Court and said that if there is a case is made out on parity, you can make it.

On the role of Umar Khalid , Senior advocate argued that Natasha, Devangana and Asif Iqbal Tanha have more role attributed to them and they were granted bail.

The senior advocate further argued that delay in trial is also a factor to be considered. He said that prolonged periods of custody may be taken into account. He referred to some judgments on the points he raised.

It was further submitted that the charges have not been framed, and the Trial has not started.

The High Court is hearing rebuttal arguments by the counsel for accused persons. Delhi Police's Special Public Prosecutor had already concluded his arguments in previous hearings, with Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Chetan Sharma also making submissions.

It is alleged that the North East Delhi riots were the result of a larger conspiracy hatched by the accused persons. It is alleged that 53 people died and hundreds were injured in the riots. (ANI)

