New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A Delhi court on Monday directed the jail authorities to provide proper medical treatment to Khalid Saifi along with medication and tests. Saifi, an accused in the larger conspiracy of Northeast Delhi violence, had moved an application.

He is in custody in connection with the North East Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

Additional Sessions Judge of Karkardooma Court Amitabh Rawat on Monday gave these directions to the concerned jail Superintendent.

Saifi submitted before the court that he has a right to see the doctor. When he visited the jail doctor, he was asked to get the register from his cell. He also said he was not treated despite waiting for hours. Thereafter he came back to his cell and called his wife. After that, some jail authorities came to his cell and he was provided medical treatment in the dispensary.

On the other hand, it was stated by the authorities that Saifi is not following the medication norms. Therefore his blood sugar level is fluctuating.

The court had called for a report from Tihar Jail authorities on the application moved on behalf of Khalid Saifi seeking medical tests and treatment.

The application had stated that Saifi is suffering from High Blood Sugar, high fever and diarrhoea.

Khalid Saifi is an accused in the case of a larger conspiracy of North East Delhi riots. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other accused.

The special cell of Delhi police has filed the charge sheet against the accused persons including Tahir Hussain.

The court had dismissed the bail plea of Saifi in a larger conspiracy case. He has challenged the order before the Delhi High court. (ANI)

