Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 8 (ANI): Continuing its fight against the trans-shipment of contraband items in Railways, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) of the Northeast Frontier (NF) Railways recovered ganja worth Rs 11 lakh.

As per a press release from Northeast Frontier Railways, they seized around 110 kg of ganja approximately, on November 4 and 5.

CPRO of NF Railway, Sabyasachi De said that the ganja was recovered from unclaimed bags during regular checks and drives at Lumding and Jalpaiguri Road railway stations over NF Railway.

In an incident on November 4, the RPF team of Lumding conducted a check in train no. 15909 (Avadh-Assam Express) coming from Dibrugarh at Lumding railway station.

"During the check, they seized five unclaimed sacks containing 12 packets of Ganja. The Ganja seized weighed around 80 kg. approximately and valued near about Rs 8 lakh. Later the seized items were handed over to the GRP of Lumding for further course of action. In another incident on the same day, the RPF team of Jalpaiguri Road conducted a drive at Jalpaiguri Road railway station. In course of the drive, they seized 11 packets of Ganja weighing around 11 kg valued near about Rs. 1.10 lakh. Later the seized items were handed over to GRP of New Maynaguri for further course of action," Sabyasachi De said.

He further said that in another such case on November 5, the RPF team of Lumding conducted a surprise check in train no. 22504 (New Tinsukia - SMVB Bengaluru Express) at Lumding railway station.

"During the check, they seized 23 packets of Ganja weighing around 19 kh valued near about Rs 1.90 lakh. Later the seized items were handed over to the GRP of Lumding for further course of action. It may be mentioned here that RPF of N. F. Railway towards their objective of a drug-free country, are constantly on the vigil towards activities related to smuggling and transportation of contraband items at various railway stations and trains so as to make the nation drugs free," the CPRO of NF Railway said. (ANI)

