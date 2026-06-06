India News | Northeast Frontier Railway Sets New Milestone in Ticket Checking Revenue

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Ticket Checking Section of New Jalpaiguri (NJP) under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Saturday achieved a historic milestone by recording an unprecedented earning of more than Rs 2.08 crore during the month of May 2026, according to an official statement.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway, said that this marks the highest-ever monthly ticket-checking revenue achieved by any section across Northeast Frontier Railway.

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"This remarkable accomplishment reflects the exceptional dedication, professionalism and relentless efforts of the ticket checking staff in ensuring ticket compliance, preventing ticketless travel and safeguarding railway revenue. The achievement stands as a shining example of operational excellence and effective revenue protection initiatives undertaken by NFR," Kapinjal Kishore Sharma said in a statement.

The CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway further said that the record-breaking performance was achieved through sustained ticket-checking drives, meticulous enforcement activities and coordinated teamwork by the Ticket Checking Staff of NJP.

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"During the month, the section maintained an impressive average daily earning of more than Rs. 6.54 lakh (approx.), while the highest single-day earning of more than Rs. 9.65 lakh (approx.) was recorded on 09th May 2026. With a dedicated workforce in the NJP/TTE Lobby, the remarkable achievement reflects the unwavering commitment, exceptional efficiency and sincere efforts of the entire team towards their duties and responsibilities," he said.

According to the statement, he also said that the success was further strengthened by several outstanding performances by ticket checking staff, which significantly contributed towards setting this new benchmark for ticket checking earnings in NFR.

Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, General Manager, and senior officials of Northeast Frontier Railway congratulated the entire ticket-checking team of NJP for this remarkable achievement, which reflects the continuous effort for NFR's revenue protection initiatives and commitment towards transparency, accountability and proper ticketing awareness.

The achievement of the NJP Ticket Checking Section serves as a source of inspiration for all railway sections and employees across the zone, encouraging them to strive for even greater excellence in service and performance. (ANI)

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