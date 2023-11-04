Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 4 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded 'orange alert' for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts today, indicating a very heavy rainfall on Saturday.

The Met Department also predicted very heavy rainfall in three districts, namely Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: MCD Deploys 517 Surveillance Teams To Combat Air Pollution in City, as Part of Its Winter Action Plan.

The IMD has issued heavy rainfall warnings across several districts in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

Yellow alert in districts Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur districts of Kerala has been issued for today.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Kamal Nath Hits Out at Jyotiraditya Scindia for Alleging That Congress Distributed Fake Loan Waiver Certificates.

Yellow alert in 7 districts of Kerala namely, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod has been issued for Sunday.

The Central Meteorological Department predicts the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places in Kerala from November 4 to 8 and very heavy rain at isolated places today and tomorrow (November 3 to 5).

As rain lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu, leading to extensive waterlogging, the schools have been shut in nine districts namely, Chennai, Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Madhurai, Tirunelveli, Dindukkal, Sivagangai and Nellai for one day due to the bad weather conditions predicted by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on 4th and 5th November.

Northeast Monsoon onset intensified in Southern India receiving heavy to very heavy rainfall. The Metrology Department has predicted moderate rainfall to continue over isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Karaikkal for the next six days.

District Collectors have declared a holiday for schools today in Tamil Nadu due to heavy rainfall in Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts.

Heavy rainfall in Southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October to December and is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the Southern peninsula. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)