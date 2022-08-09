Guwahati, Aug 9 (PTI) Northeast India's first remote pilot training school was inaugurated in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Speaking at a function after the inauguration, Assam's Information Technology Minister Keshab Mahanta said to realise the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make India a hub for drone technology, the state government has taken the initiative to provide training to the youths in this field.

"The youths after getting training from experts can work anywhere in the country and in any sector," he said.

The Assam Electronics Development Corporation Limited (AMTRON) has joined hands with EduRade, a start-up incubated at IIT-Guwahati, and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park for the project.

The school will have trainers certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for conducting the pilot license training program.

AMTRON has already got the approval of DGCA to start the remote pilot training school.

The school has been set up at Tech City here with its flying ground at the Assam Forest School in Jalukbari.

AMTRON has acquired two micro category (not over 2 kg) and two small category (2-25 kg) indigenous drones for the training.

The first DGCA-approved drone training school in India was inaugurated in Haryana last year, and there are 23 drone schools registered in the country.

