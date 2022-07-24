Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi Sunday called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here and discussed the current security scenario and the overall security management in the Union Territory.

The General Officer Commanding in Chief was accompanied by GOC 15 Corps, Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | Will Write a Letter to All MPs Including Modi and Nadda for Votes, Says Opposition Vice … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The Lt Governor and Lt General discussed the current security scenario and the overall security management in Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Sinha was briefed about the active role and efforts of the Army and other security forces in ensuring safe and smooth conduct of Shri Amarnathji Yatra, besides security situation in the forward areas and hinterland of Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Kargil Vijay Diwas: 'I Criticise Jawaharlal Nehru's Policies, Not His Intention', Says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

He said the Lt Governor commended the significant role of the Army in maintaining peace, harmony and ensuring a secure environment for the people in J & K, and providing assistance to the people in times of need.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)