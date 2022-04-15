Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas on the Line of Control.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 15 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas on the Line of Control in Sunderbani and Pallanwala to review the security situation and operational preparedness.

According to White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General visited Crossed Swords Division and forward areas on the Line of Control in Sunderbani and Pallanwala.

"Lt Gen UpendraDwivedi Army Cdr NC visited forward locations on LoC in Sunderbani, Pallanwala and Crossed Swords Division. He reviewed security situation, operational preparedness and appreciated untiring efforts to maintain security along LC and anti-infiltration grid," White Knight Corps tweeted.

He reviewed the security situation, and operational preparedness and appreciated untiring efforts to maintain security along LoC and the anti-infiltration grid. (ANI)

