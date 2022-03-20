Demchok (Ladakh) [India], March 20 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Sunday visited Demchok in Eastern Ladakh where the Indian Army has been in a standoff with the Chinese Army for around two years now, officials said.

He also visited the Kailash Observation Post there and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops in the area.

