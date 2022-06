Leh, June 24 (PTI) Northern Army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi visited forward areas along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh sector and reviewed operational preparedness of troops, officials said on Friday.

Officials said Lt Gen Dwivedi on Thursday visited forward areas at Lukung in eastern Ladakh and also reviewed induction of new weapons and equipment.

Also Read | Asus ROG Phone 6 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

Lt Gen Dwivedi is currently on a four-day visit to Ladakh to review the operational preparedness of troops.PTI AB AB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)