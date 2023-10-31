India News | Northern Army Commander Visits Ladakh, Reviews Border Defence Infrastructure

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness for the winter season and border defence infrastructure development.

Agency News ANI| Oct 31, 2023 02:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Northern Army Commander Visits Ladakh, Reviews Border Defence Infrastructure
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi with Army personnel (Photo: Indian Amy)

Ladakh [India], October 31 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness for the winter season and border defence infrastructure development.

The Army commander also felicitated the troops of the Indian Army, ITBP and GREF for their relentless efforts.

Also Read | Thailand to Waive Visa Requirements for Indians: Tourists From India Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa for Next Six Months, Check Details Here.

"The Army commander felicitated the troops of the Indian Army, ITBP and GREF for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions," the officials said.

President Droupadi Mumru will embark on a two-day visit to Ladakh on October 31, an official statement from the President's Secretariat read.

Also Read | Leopard Spotted in Bengaluru: Operation Underway To Trap Leopard Prowling in Residential Areas of City for Past Three Days, Says Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre (Watch Videos).

On October 31, the President will grace the Foundation Day celebrations of Union Territory (UT) Ladakh at Leh.

On November 1, the President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops. On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh.

The President will also interact with members of SHGs and local tribals.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Monday.

"In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues," posted Kashmir Zone Police on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Close
Search

India News | Northern Army Commander Visits Ladakh, Reviews Border Defence Infrastructure

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness for the winter season and border defence infrastructure development.

Agency News ANI| Oct 31, 2023 02:44 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Northern Army Commander Visits Ladakh, Reviews Border Defence Infrastructure
Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi with Army personnel (Photo: Indian Amy)

Ladakh [India], October 31 (ANI): Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness for the winter season and border defence infrastructure development.

The Army commander also felicitated the troops of the Indian Army, ITBP and GREF for their relentless efforts.

Also Read | Thailand to Waive Visa Requirements for Indians: Tourists From India Can Now Visit Thailand Without Visa for Next Six Months, Check Details Here.

"The Army commander felicitated the troops of the Indian Army, ITBP and GREF for their relentless efforts in maintaining the highest standards of operational effectiveness under challenging conditions," the officials said.

President Droupadi Mumru will embark on a two-day visit to Ladakh on October 31, an official statement from the President's Secretariat read.

Also Read | Leopard Spotted in Bengaluru: Operation Underway To Trap Leopard Prowling in Residential Areas of City for Past Three Days, Says Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khadre (Watch Videos).

On October 31, the President will grace the Foundation Day celebrations of Union Territory (UT) Ladakh at Leh.

On November 1, the President will visit Siachen Base Camp and interact with troops. On the same day, she will attend the civic reception to be hosted in her honour at Leh.

The President will also interact with members of SHGs and local tribals.

Earlier, a terrorist was killed after the army and police foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said Monday.

"In a joint operation that commenced yesterday, Army and Kupwara Police have successfully foiled an infiltration attempt in Jumagund area of Keran sector in which one terrorist has been killed. Search operation continues," posted Kashmir Zone Police on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Halloween
100K+ searches
Mahmudullah
20K+ searches
Apple event
10K+ searches
Indira Gandhi death
10K+ searches
Leopard In Bangalore
10K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrency

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2023: PM Narendra Modi Leads Oath for National Unity Day in Gujarat (Watch Videos)

  • Indira Gandhi Death Anniversary 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi Pay Tributes to Former Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal (Watch Video)

  • Canada Bans WeChat and Kaspersky on Government Phones Citing Privacy and Security Risks

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Halloween
    100K+ searches
    Mahmudullah
    20K+ searches
    Apple event
    10K+ searches
    Indira Gandhi death
    10K+ searches
    Leopard In Bangalore
    10K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot
    Google News Telegram Bot