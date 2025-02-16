Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): To ease the extra rush of passengers during the Mahakumbh Mela and in the backdrop of the recent stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has decided to run four special trains to facilitate smooth travel for devotees and travellers.

The four special trains are Train No 04420: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 19:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli Jn-Phaphamau Jn; Train No 04422: New Delhi to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 21:00 hours, following the same route as Train No. 04420; Train No 04424: Anand Vihar Terminal to Prayagraj Jn, departing at 20:00 hours, with a route via Ghaziabad-Moradabad-Bareilly-Lucknow-Raebareli-Phaphamau; and Train No 04418: New Delhi to Darbhanga Jn, departing at 15:00 hours, with a route via New Delhi-Ghaziabad-Chipyana Buzurg-Kanpur-Lucknow-Phaphamau-Varanasi-Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn-Patliputra Jn-Darbhanga.

Also Read | Palnadu Road Accident: 3 Killed After Tanker Hits Car in Andhra Pradesh (Watch Video).

These special trains are introduced to manage the increased passenger traffic during the Mela and provide added convenience to the travellers.

"For the convenience of the rail passengers and to clear extra rush during Mahakumbh Mela, Railways have decided to run Mahakumbh Mela Special trains," said the release.

Also Read | Udaipur Horror: 40-Year-Old Woman Gang-Raped in Moving Car After Seeking Lift, Police Launch Manhunt.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Saturday, which resulted in the deaths of 18 people and left many others injured, Central Railway has also announced the operation of four special trains for pilgrims travelling to Prayagraj for the Mahakumbh.

Authorities have also made different arrangements for the devotees and have advised passengers to follow specific instructions for a smoother travel experience.

On Special trains being run by Central Railway, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Swapnil Nila told ANI, "Different arrangements have been made for the passengers at the originating stations of the special trains that are being run for Mahakumbh. Here, additional ticket booking counters, May I Help You booths, and continuous information through Public announcement systems have been arranged. Central Railway will run four trains for Mahakumbh." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)