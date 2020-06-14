India News | Northern Railway Central Hospital in New Delhi Starts In-house COVID-19 Testing

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Northern Railway Central Hospital, the zonal hospital of Northern Railways near Connaught Place has started in-house COVID-19 testing at its newly established Molecular Microbiology Lab in a bid to fight the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

"Fighting the war against COVID-19, the Northern Railway Central Hospital starts COVID-19 testing facility which will be able to do around 300 tests in a day," Northern Railway said in an official statement.

Also Read | Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide: Maharashtra Cyber Cell Demands Netizens To Delete Shared Images of Actor's Dead Body From Social Media or Be Ready to Face Legal Action (View Tweets).

The in-house COVID-19 test facility will enable early diagnosis for Railways beneficiaries, help in their clinical management, screening of symptomatic frontline workers of Railways workforce, and execute containment measures, the release stated.

The hospital under the Northern Railways started testing after obtaining approvals and authorization from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Delhi government.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Withdraws Order Declaring All Nursing Homes With 10-49 Beds as COVID-19 Facilities.

"This is another big achievement and contribution on part of Indian Railways, the lifeline of the nation, which is playing an active role in the war against corona," the release further stated. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)