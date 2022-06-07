Raipur, Jun 7 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said if state health minister TS Singh Deo does not want trees to be cut for coal mine projects in Hasdeo Arand forest area of Surguja district then not a single branch will be chopped.

The statement came a day after Singh Deo visited Hasdeo Arand area in support of locals who are opposing coal mining and had announced that he would take the first bullet or blow from a stick if protesters are subjected to bullets and sticks.

Singh Deo had also said he will go to Delhi and apprise Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of the "pain and demands" of the protestors.

The minister visited villages in his constituency Ambikapur that will be affected by Parsa mine and Parsa East Kente Basan (PEKB) phase II mine coal projects for which the state government recently granted final approval for felling of trees on forest land.

The two mines were allotted to the Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (RRVUNL). Rajasthan is ruled by the Congress.

Talking to reporters at a resort in Nava Raipur, Baghel said, "Baba sahab (Singh Deo) said he will take a bullet first if there will be firing (on protestors). Such conditions will never come.. If Singh Deo who is the local MLA and senior minister of our government does not want trees to be cut then leave a tree, not a single branch will be chopped."

Over a query on the BJP slamming the state for granting permission to the mines, Baghel said, "If the opposition party does not want mining then it should demand from the Centre to cancel the allocation. The allotment of the mines was done by the Centre, which also gives forest and environment clearances. Why are those opposing (the projects) not making the demand (to cancel clearances) to the Centre."

Baghel was in the resort to meet the party MLAs from Haryana, who, as per sources, have been shifted to prevent cross-voting in the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls there.

However, the CM and other party leaders had said the legislators from the northern state had arrived here for a training session. Haryana Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda also reached here during the day.

Baghel and Rajeev Shukla, the newly elected Rajya Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, have been appointed AICC observers for the RS election in Haryana.

"I have been appointed as an observer. I will be meeting party MLAs (from Haryana) here, Hooda ji has also arrived. According to strength (in Haryana Assembly), one RS seat each would go to the BJP and Congress. Deliberately a third candidate was fielded to create disturbance. But I believe that our candidate Ajay Maken will win," the CM said.

Responding to a query, he accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading in Haryana.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while the Congress has 31. The JJP has 10 legislators, the Indian National Lok Dal and Haryana Lokhit Party one each and seven are Independents.

Around 29 Congress MLAs from Haryana are here, a party leader said.

