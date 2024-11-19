New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Two days after he quit the AAP and subsequently joined the BJP, former Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said leaving Delhi's ruling party was a very difficult decision for him but it had become a necessity.

In an interview with PTI Videos on Tuesday, Gahlot, who has represented the Jat-dominated Najafgarh constituency from 2015, described his move to leave the AAP as "deeply emotional".

"I gave 10 years to the AAP. This decision (to quit) was not easy for me. It was deeply emotional. It was one of the most difficult decisions I have made, but I believe it was for the best," he said.

Gahlot also rejected AAP leaders' allegations that he switched sides under pressure from central agencies.

"People don't think before speaking. At least they should check which IT orders are pending against me and what was found during the search at my home: nothing. I believe in fighting my own battles. It angers me when issues are created out of nothing," he said.

"I gave 10 years to AAP, and this decision was very emotional one for me, and whatever happened, happened for the best, and now I will work to strengthen the BJP," he added.

Gahlot also dismissed speculation of a fallout with AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal over Independence Day flag hoisting duties.

"I had absolutely no resentment. When I got to know that the LG had proposed my name (to unfurl the Tricolour on Independence Day as then chief minister Kejriwal was in jail), I conveyed this to the party. It was only with the CM's approval that I participated in the August 15 programme. So I have no grievances. This was not a factor in my resignation," he said.

Gahlot joined the saffron party on Monday, a day after resigning from the AAP.

The BJP has described Gahlot's switch as a "turning point" in Delhi politics, particularly given his influence among the rural Jat community. Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar welcomed him into the party, calling him a "game-changer".

Gahlot pledged to work for strengthening the BJP's prospects in Delhi in the assembly polls, expressing confidence it will form the next government. "I will give my best here as I have always done in the past."

He also spoke about issues confronting the national capital, calling for a bipartisan approach to tackling pollution."

"Even as a minister, I always said pollution is an issue where there should be no politics. These are matters where we must rise above politics, involve everyone, and work together to resolve them."

On the portfolios he held in the AAP government, including Transport and Women and Child Development, Gahlot highlighted the need for urgent action regarding bus marshals in Delhi.

"The scheme is in limbo. Civil defence volunteers, who serve as bus marshals, are doing an excellent job despite financial hardships. The Delhi government must finalise its scheme so the L-G can act," he noted.

With his departure, the AAP has lost one of its prominent rural leaders, raising questions about its hold in outer Delhi's Jat belt.

The two-time Najafgarh MLA also said, "My identity is my rural background. I am the son of a farmer and not afraid of anything. It is being said repeatedly that I got scared; let me make it clear that I am afraid of nothing. I stand where I stand. There is no pressure on me."

"Kailash Gahlot is not afraid, and the entire rural area of Delhi is my home, not only Najafgarh," he added.

