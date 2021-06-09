Chennai, June 9 (PTI) Not even an inch of forest land can be allowed to be encroached upon, the first bench of the Madras High Court observed on Wednesday.

The bench of Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy made the oral observation while entertaining a writ petition challenging the alleged construction of a resort in Naduvattam village in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Prabakaran, the petitioner, in his public interest litigation plea alleged that a person, Kavitha Senbagam was constructing the resort without sanction from authorities and in violation of the existing rules and regulations.

The judges ordered notices to the authorities returnable in three weeks.

