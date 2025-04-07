Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): Ruckus broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday as Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) MLA Tanvir Sadiq demanded an adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Bill, saying they are not challenging Parliament's authority but want to express our sentiments.

He said that the party would continue demanding an adjournment motion until their voices are heard in the Assembly.

"This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is a Muslim-majority state. We are not challenging the authority of the Parliament, but we want to express our sentiments," Sadiq told ANI.

Sadiq stressed that the Assembly remains the appropriate platform to represent and discuss the public's concerns, particularly on matters with far-reaching cultural implications.

"If we do not put our point in the assembly, then where will we put it? ...As per the law, we were asking for an adjournment motion, and we will stick to it until the Speaker accepts our motions and allows discussion on it," he questioned?

Earlier today, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos after members of the National Conference and its allies protested against the enactment of the Waqf Amendment Bill. They also protested speaker Abdul Rahim Rather's decision to reject their adjournment motion on the Waqf Amendment Act.

As the session began, opposition MLAs rose to demand a discussion on the recent amendments made to the Waqf Act, voicing concerns over its implications. However, Speaker Rather maintained that the matter could not be taken up under an adjournment motion since it was currently sub judice.

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said, "As per rules, no matter what subjudice is, it can be brought up for adjournment. Since this issue is in the Supreme Court, and I have a copy of it, the rule clearly says that we cannot discuss it through an adjournment motion."NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq moved the adjournment motion. Soon after, NC MLAs began approaching the well but were stopped by Marshalls. NC MLAs then raised slogans, "Ban karo ban karo Waqf bill ko ban karo."

On April 5, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which Parliament passed during the budget session.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on April 4 with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, while the Lok Sabha cleared the bill after a lengthy debate, with 288 members voting in favour and 232 opposing it.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, seeks to focus on improving the management of waqf properties, empowering relevant stakeholders to this, improving the efficiency of survey, registration, and case disposal processes, and developing waqf properties. While the core purpose remains to manage waqf properties, the aim is to implement modern and scientific methods for better governance. The Mussalman Wakf Act of 1923 was also repealed.(ANI)

