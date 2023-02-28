Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 28 (ANI): Amid the buzz over Makkal Needhi Maiam's (MNM) probable alliance with DMK, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan said that one should not jump to the climax rather the story (of any alliance in elections) should move scene by scene.

The MNM chief's remarks came while inaugurating a photo exhibition on Chief Minister MK Stalin here, a day ahead of the DMK chief's 70th birthday celebrations on Wednesday.

"Can't say about the alliance now, we have to move scene by scene and not go to climax now. Scene by scene should carry the story," Haasan said.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam chief who recently campaigned for the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode (East) by-election was invited to inaugurate the exhibition which is being held as part of the number of events organised by the DMK for the birthday celebrations.

Calling Stalin a "friend", he said that his bond is beyond politics. Heaping praise on the Chief Minister, Haasan said that he has reached the position by facing and accepting challenges.

"MK Stalin and I are friends. It is beyond politics. Son of a great leader, CM is the one who has reached this position gradually by accepting the challenge. This is no time to talk politics," he said.

Reacting to the statement by Haasan, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran said that Kamal Haasan is a like-minded leader and a "good friend" of Chief Minister Stalin.

"Kamal Haasan is a like-minded leader. He has been a good friend of our leaders MK Stalin and Kalaignar. It's our leader's 70th birthday and Kamal came here to give his respects. That's what we do in Tamil Nadu. We respect each other," he said.

He further said that his party ensured a grand alliance in Tamil Nadu in 2019 and added that the DMK alliance will win all Lok Sabha seats in the state.

"In 2019, the DMK ensured that a grand alliance was formed in Tamil Nadu. We swept the elections and we continue to do so. Our leaders have shown that in the 2024 elections also, all 40 seats in Tamil Nadu will be won by the DMK alliance," he said. (ANI)

