Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 30 (ANI): BJP's West Bengal president Sukanta Majumdar criticized Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, challenging her to find someone who thinks Gangasagar is better than Maha Kumbh.

He highlighted the massive difference in attendance, with Maha Kumbh attracting 1 crore people in a day, compared to Gangasagar's less than 1 crore visitors. Majumdar urged leaders to support the people during the disaster rather than politicizing the issue.

Also Read | Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary 2025: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Several Political Leaders Pay Tributes to ‘Bapu’ on His Punyatithi.

"I challenge Mamata Banerjee that if anyone who has visited Gangasagar, says that it is better than Maha Kumbh, then I will believe her. Not even 1 crore people attended Gangasagar Mela, whereas 1 crore people visited Maha Kumbh in a day... They should stand with the people at this time of disaster and not politicise this matter..," he said.

On Wednesday, TMC Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her condolences to the families who lost loved ones in the stampede at Mahakumbh. She highlighted the importance of proper management at such events by citing the successful organization of the Gangasagar Mela, emphasizing that care and planning are essential for the safety of pilgrims.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 30, 2025: Tata Motors, Bajaj Finance, and Raymond Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh, which has claimed at least 15 innocent lives. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved pilgrim families. My learning from our Gangasagar Mela is that planning and care must be maximal in matters relating to pilgrims' lives in vast assemblies of people. Prayers for the departed souls," she posted on X.

This comes after a stampede-like situation arose at Mahakumbh in the early hours of Wednesday, resulting in several injuries.

As per the latest update, at least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in the pre-dawn stampede on Wednesday at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said. He said twenty-five bodies have been identified.

The incident occurred as millions of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya, which also marks the day of the Second Shahi Snan.

Uttar Pradesh government has announced financial assistance of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the deceased. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also ordered a judicial inquiry and said that a judicial committee will submit its report to the state government within a time limit.

"A three-member judicial commission will be headed by Justice Harsh Kumar, former DG VK Gupta and retired IAS DK Singh. We have been monitoring the entire incident from the CM's, Chief Secretary and DGP's control rooms throughout the day," he said.

To monitor the situation of Maha Kumbh, Chief Minister Yogi has postponed his visit to Delhi for the election campaign. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)