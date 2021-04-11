North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 11 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that once the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in West Bengal not even one Trinamool Congress worker will be killed.

Speaking at a town hall meeting at Kamarhati in the North 24 Parganas district, former BJP president Shah said, "A total of 130 BJP workers were killed in West Bengal so far but not one arrest has been made yet. After the BJP comes to power here, not even one TMC worker will be killed. If such a thing happens, strict action will be taken."

The statement comes a day after four people, claimed to be Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers were shot dead in open firing by CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel in Mathabhanga in Sitalkuchi constituency of Cooch Behar district on Saturday.

He had earlier blamed West Bengal Chief Minister for the violence and said that Mamata Banerjee's appeal to the people to target security forces provoked the clash and attack on the central forces.

In an official statement, the CISF had on Saturday said that its personnel opened fire in self-defense after a mob attacked them and tried to steal their weapons.

The Home Minister further said, "The Bhoomi Putra of Bengal will only become the Chief Minister of Bengal."

The Union Home Minister had addressed back-to-back roadshows in West Bengal on Sunday in the poll-bound state. His first roadshow was in Nadia district's Santipur and the second in Ranaghat Dakshin.

He also addressed a public meeting in Basirhat Dakshin and a roadshow in Panihati.

The 45 Assembly segments will go to polls in the fifth phase which is scheduled for April 17. The sixth round for 43 seats would be held on April 22.

A total number of 35 constituencies will go to polls in the seventh phase elections on April 26. The eighth and final round of elections is scheduled for April 29, when the remaining 35 assembly segments would go to the polls.

The Election Commission of India would declare the results on May 2. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)