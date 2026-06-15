India News | Not Interested in Who Leaves TMC, Focused on Bengal's Progress: West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on MPs Joining NCPI

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): Reacting to the merger of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MPs with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Monday said her party was not concerned about the political decisions of TMC leaders and remained focused on the development of the state.

"We're not interested in whether they leave the TMC or join another party. We've given our commitment to take Bengal forward. That's a huge task. We're focused on that," Paul told ANI.

Also Read | Chennai Latest News Today on June 15th, 2026: CMDA Powers, PM Projects & Census Training.

Commenting on the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, Paul said that the process would take place after Durga Puja and alleged that several Trinamool leaders were distancing themselves from the party.

"Whatever needs to be done will happen after the puja. It won't happen before that. And everywhere we see, all the Trinamool councillors and mayors are leaving. I don't know why," she said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Dog Attack: 4-Year-Old Girl Mauled by Pack of 6 Stray Dogs in Sahakara Nagar, Suffers Severe Injuries (Watch Video).

The Minister further alleged that the previous state government had prevented Central welfare schemes from reaching beneficiaries and emphasised the need to prioritise governance over political differences.

"The previous government didn't allow the central government's schemes to reach the people. Politics is one thing, and working for the people, providing them with facilities, is what the government, whether central or state, should do. Our government is inclusive...We want work to be done, good work to be done. We should take Bengal forward. Politics, as the Chief Minister says, happens during elections. The rest of the time, everyone should work together," Paul said.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and expelled TMC leader Ritabrata Banerjee said that the decision to merge with NCPI was taken independently by the MPs involved.

"20 MPs of the Lok Sabha have decided to merge with the National Citizens Party of India. It is their decision... Our collective has no idea about it... As of now, the count is 65," said Banerjee.

He further stated that a letter had been submitted to the Lok Sabha Speaker regarding the issue.

We have given a letter to the speaker if the names go public, that is a breach of privilege," he added.

TMC Councillor Juhi Biswas also commented on the developments, saying that the party needed introspection to address its shortcomings.

"Look, I had already said it regarding the party. Right after the election results, I had said that the TMC would not remain. Because any party can come to power or go out of power; this is the rule of democracy. It is the people of the country who decide; in a democracy, they choose who should come and who shouldn't. But a party that does not sit down and perform introspection--if there is no self-analysis within the party to see where we were weak or where we lagged behind--then what is the future of that party? It has none," Biswas told ANI.

This comes amidst the ongoing rebellion within the Trinamool Congress, where 20 Lok Sabha MPs, including senior parliamentarians such as Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Sudip Bandyopadhyay, Satabdi Roy, Prasun Banerjee, Khalilur Rahman and others, merged with the Tripura-based NCPI.

Earlier in the day, TMC's Saugata Roy on Monday slammed the 20 rebel TMC MPs who have announced their merger with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), alleging that the move has been undertaken to avoid the anti-defection law.

The Anti-Defection Law, introduced by the 52nd Amendment in 1985 under the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution aims to stop political defections. It applies to both Parliament and State Assemblies.

Talking to ANI, Roy highlighted the obscurity of the NCPI, noting its lack of formal recognition and minimal electoral footprint.

"It is sad. TMC MPs have joined an unknown party. They have lost their honour; what can I say? NCPI is not even a recognised party. It is registered in Bengal but gave a candidate in Tripura. What difference does merging with it make? They merged like this to avoid the anti-defection law," he said.

On Sunday, rebel MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar on Sunday confirmed that 20 Lok Sabha MPs have merged with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) and will extend support to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)